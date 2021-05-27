Stanley Howard Towles, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, surrounded by his family at Signature Healthcare in Carrollton, Kentucky.

Stanley Towles.jpg

Stanley Towles

He was born on April 3, 1963, in Owenton, to Lester and Margaret Towles of Wheatley, Kentucky, the only brother to four sisters.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Dallasburg Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Sallie (Craig) Sparks, Cindy Towles, Cheryl (David) Wright, Joy (Justin) Spencer; and nephews, Gabe and Nathanael Wright, Blaine and Liam Spencer; and one precious niece, Maggie Spencer.

McDonald & New are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location on Saturday, May 29, 2021, for a visitation from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

The Towles family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Signature Healthcare of Carrollton for taking such good care of Stanley while he was there. In lieu of flowers, memorials or contributions can be made to KY Fish & Wildlife. Live stream available at vimeo.com/user113086216.

