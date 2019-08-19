Stanley W. Smith, 88, of Bagdad, died Friday morning at Crestview Center in Shelbyville. A native of Hatton, Stanley was self employed as a farmer for most of his life and worked for LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home in Frankfort for many years. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Shelbyville.
Son of the late Iva Ellen and George Benjamin Smith, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Quire Smith; and his brother, Carl Smith.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Klay (William Keith) Clim, of Frankfort; brother, Gene Douglas Smith, of Atlanta, Georgia; and sister, Frances Vincent, of Shelbyville.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service at Bagdad Cemetery. Pastor John Johnston will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Darwin Foley, Melvin Shirley, John Elkins, Norbert Paredes, Rafael Alonso and Scott Aguirre. Honorary pallbearer will be Curtis Smith.
In lieu of flowers, Stanley has asked that donations be made to the church of your choice. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.