LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Starr Hopper, 61, will be 7 p.m., Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m., until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Hopper died Saturday, Feb 12.

To plant a tree in memory of Starr Hopper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

