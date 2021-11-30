Services for Stella Carter Burgin, 97, formerly of Lawrenceburg, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. After a brief stay at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville, Burgin died peacefully Monday surrounded by her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Stella Burgin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

