A gathering of family and friends for Stephanie Lynn Warfield, 58, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Warfield died Tuesday, March 21.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Warfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription