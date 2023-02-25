LAWRENCEUBRG – Stephanie Michelle Fincel Fink, 46, wife of the late Michael Keith Fink, passed away suddenly February 22, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center — ER. Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on October 24, 1976, Stephanie is the daughter of Sharon Graves Fincel of Frankfort and Mark S. (wife Eva) Fincel of Frankfort.

Stephanie Michelle Fincel Fink

The recipient of a bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management from Eastern Kentucky University, Stephanie worked as the Human Resource Manager for Trancy Logistics America in Lexington. A member of Glensboro Baptist Church in Anderson County, she enjoyed puzzles, shopping, music, but most of all was a proud mother of her two children, Chase and Keirstin, and her granddaughter, Parker Saige. Her greatest joy was watching the kids play sports and spending time with her family.

