Stephanie “Stevie” Hamilton Hays Finn departed us on Aug. 8, 2020. She left us with beautiful stories, great adventures and heartfelt memories.
She was a brilliant marketer, writer and editor. A passionate community builder, she was a pillar of the Cherokee Triangle Art Festival, and in the last few years instrumental in the development of the Butchertown Art Fair.
She was as veracious of a fan of Louisville City FC as she was proud of her Louisville neighborhood, Butchertown.
She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1967. She attended UK and UofL obtaining a BS in Business and Commerce. She later earned a master’s degree in liberal arts studies from Bellarmine University. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.
She will be remembered for her strength, kindness, empathy for people, plants and animals.
She is survived by her brothers, Barry Hays (Brenda), Danny Hays (Linda); and sister, Teresa Stewart (Johnny); her beloved daughters, Kelly Dawn Finn (Darren Byrd), Corey Ann Finn (Ivan Mayes); and grandsons, Nikolai Mayes and Xavier Mayes.
In remembrance of Stevie’s life, her daughters ask that any charitable donations be made to Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
