A Celebration of Life for Stephen Earl Bybee, 53, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Bybee died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Bybee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription