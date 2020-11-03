The family of Stephen S. Hanly Jr., 76, father of Clay Hanly, will hold private services. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or the Franklin County Humane Society. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Hanly died Friday.
