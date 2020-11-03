The family of Stephen S. Hanly Jr., 76, father of Clay Hanly, will hold private services. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or the Franklin County Humane Society. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Hanly died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Hanly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription