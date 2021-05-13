LAWRENCEBURG — A gathering of family and friends for Stephen Randall Smallwood, 35, husband of Randi Smallwood, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Smallwood died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Smallwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

