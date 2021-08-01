Services for Stephen Ray Waldridge, 36, son of Wendell N. Waldridge of Lawrenceburg and Stephanie Harlow Waldridge of Frankfort, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Waldridge died Wednesday, July 28, at home in Frankfort.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Waldridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

