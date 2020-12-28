Funeral services for Stephen Reed Sutherland, 41, of Frankfort, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Chuck Umholtz will officiate with burial to follow at Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Stephen died unexpectedly on Wednesday at his home.

Stephen Reed Sutherland.jpg

Stephen Reed Sutherland

A graduate of Western Hills High School and Eastern Kentucky University, Stephen was employed with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services as a Medicaid Specialist. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, a Kentucky Wildcat fan and an avid collector of antique currency and Case knives.

Stephen loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews and spending holidays at Elkhorn Campground playing music and gathering with friends. He was a member of Beechridge Baptist Church. 

He is the son of Cheryl Lynn Gilbert Sutherland, Frankfort, and the late Bobby Sutherland.

Other survivors include his brother, Troy (Jessica); nieces Olivia and Anna Kate Sutherland; nephew, Connor Sutherland; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Scott Harris, Mark Creech Jr., Eddie Stoker, Voin Barker and Matt Harville. Honorary bearers are Coleman Gilbert, Tommy Neville, Scooter Gaston, Brandon Bradley.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required for the services.

