A Gathering of Family and Friends of Stephen Robert Fowler, 32, will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Fowler died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription