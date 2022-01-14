Stephen Sams, 62, husband of Kathy Sams, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A native of Frankfort, he was born on June 23, 1959, to the late Bobby G. Sams and Kathleen Swaggert Conway. He worked for the Housing Authority; member of Leestown Gospel Church; and Veteran of the National Guard.  

Stephen Sams Pic.jpg

Stephen Sams

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Angel Lynn Dews; his honorary daughter, Amanda Jones; his son, Mike (Wiletta Kincaid) Dews; his sister, Tammy Sams; his half-sister, Janet Sams; his brothers, Scotty Sams, Ed Conway, Mark (Ronnette) Conway, and Bruce Sams; his special niece, Mandy Dews; his grandchildren, Michael Tyler Dews and Aubrey Elizabeth Rose; and his great-grandchildren, Garland Sams, Jay Sams, and Nyome Lynn Dews.  

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Lee Dews; his sisters, Donna Smith and Linda Taulbee; and his sister-in-law, Irene Sams.  

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Bro. Tim Jumpp officiating. Visitation noon until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To send flowers to the family of Stephen Sams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 15
Funeral Home
Saturday, January 15, 2022
1:30PM-2:30PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Home begins.
Jan 15
Visitation
Saturday, January 15, 2022
12:00PM-1:30PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription