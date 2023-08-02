Funeral services for Stephen “Steve” Brent Aubrey, 73, of Graefenburg, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services. Dr. Philip Meade will officiate. Private burial services will be at Frankfort Cemetery.

Steve was born in Frankfort on December 24, 1949, to the late John Aubrey and Margaret Dennison. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription