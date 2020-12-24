Services for Stephen Sutherland, 41, son of Cheryl G. Sutherland, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Sutherland died Wednesday at his residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription