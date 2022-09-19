Stephen Yount, 64, of Frankfort, died on Thursday, the 15th day of September, 2022, at Kindred at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on the 3rd day of November in 1957, he was the son of the late William Shelby and Lois Catherine Sorrells Yount. 

He was a member of the West Frankfort Church of God. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserve and was a former employee of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

