Sterling “Foxie” Tracey, age 94, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Gene Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Military honors will be observed at the graveside by VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Sterling “Foxie” Tracey was born on August 12, 1928, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Lee C. Tracey and Gertrude Munson Tracey. He was a lifelong member and Past Commander of VFW Post 4075. Foxie served as a Deacon at Evergreen Baptist Church and was instrumental in starting the Frankfort fireworks in 1959. He was also a United States Army Veteran.

