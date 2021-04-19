Steve Blanton, 66, died of the complications of diabetes at his Lexington home, Blantonia, on April 17, 2021. He leaves his beloved wife, Sally, and his last two canine companions.

Steve was a Louisville native, a graduate of Bellarmine (1976) and UK College of Law (1979) where he was on the Law Journal. He spent his legal career in the non-profit sector, first as directing attorney in the APPLERED Pikeville office, later at Central Ky Legal Services, and as an administrative law judge in the Natural Resources and Environmental Cabinet, from which he retired after 27 years of service.

He was known for his lengthy, deliberative and thorough Reports. Steve was a Democrat and a liberal and a member of the ACLU, Amnesty International and other groups.

He will be missed by all those who had the chance to interact with him, whether in court or an administrative hearing.

No services are planned. Cremation handled by Care Cremation of Lexington.

