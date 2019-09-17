A memorial service for Steve Dunn, 58, will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Leestown Gospel Church, 980 Wilkinson Boulevard. A cremation was performed by Spring Rove Funeral Home in Ohio. He died Aug. 10 in Cincinnati.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription