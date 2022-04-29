Graveside services for Steve Hall, 71, husband of Brenda Hall, will be noon Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Hall died Thursday.  

