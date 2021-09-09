A celebration of life for Steve Lanphierd, 67, will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at The Elizabeth. A gathering of family and friends will be 2 p.m. until the time of service Oct. 3 at The Elizabeth. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Lanphierd died Aug. 16.

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Lanphierd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

