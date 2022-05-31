A celebration of life for Steve Smith, 51, will be 7 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Smith died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

