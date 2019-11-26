Steve Thomas Hedden, age 66, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Mr. Hedden was born in Frankfort on Dec. 1, 1952, to Marshall Thomas Hedden and Mary Ruth Hellard Hedden. He worked as a self-employed carpenter. He was united in marriage to Diana Marie Mahoney Hedden.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his children, Josh Hedden (Lora) and Hope Hedden; stepmother, Wilma Hedden; siblings, Wayne Hedden and John Hedden (Rose Marie); grandchildren, Brooke, Linkin, Matthew, Kennedy and Piper. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth Hedden.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

