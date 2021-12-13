LAWRENCEBURG — Arrangements for Steve Westmoreland, 49, husband of Michelle Westmoreland, are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Westmoreland died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Westmoreland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

