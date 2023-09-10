LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Steven Glenn Corn, age 46, husband of Tabitha Corn, will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ninevah Christian Church. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. He died Saturday.
