LAWRENCBURG — Services for Steven Craig Rye, 58, of Lawrenceburg formerly of Ashland, and husband of Kim Bentley Rye, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Rye died Sunday at his residence.  

