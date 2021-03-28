LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Steven Brian Justice, 53, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Justice died Saturday at Baptist Health Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Justice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

