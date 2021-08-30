A celebration of life for Steven Lane Poole, 69, husband of Carol Poole, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A gathering of family and friends will be noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Poole died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Poole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription