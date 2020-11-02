LEESBURG, Texas — A memorial service for Steven Thomas Bennett, 64, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local alcohol and substance abuse programs. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Bennett died Sunday.

