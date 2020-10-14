Services for Stewart “Doc” Scott Perkins, 52, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Perkins died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Stewart Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

