Stewart Lane Penn, 60, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home in Lawrenceburg. Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 31, 1961, Stewart was the son of Paul Stewart Penn of Lawrenceburg and the late Ellen House Penn.

PENN, Stewart.jpeg

Stewart Lane Penn

He was the owner and operator of One for All Remodeling & Handyman Services. His enjoyments included woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Stewart Penn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription