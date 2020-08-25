Stewart Thomas Quire passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Stewart was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Nov. 28, 1944, to the late Gayle Doc Quire and Beulah Frances Goins Quire. He retired from Save A Lot, but was known as “The Appliance Guy” for his hobby of working on appliances in his free time.
He is survived by his children Jacquelyn King, Stewart Quire Jr. (Donna), Roy Quire, Kimberly McDowell (Lonnie), Jeff Quire (Tina); sister, Rhoda Hall; and Steve Blackburn Jr., whom he loved like a son. He was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Faye Humphrey Quire; brothers, Leland Quire and Bobby Quire; and by his first wife, Jean R. Blackburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Senior Activity Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.