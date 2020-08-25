Stewart Thomas Quire passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Stewart was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Nov. 28, 1944, to the late Gayle Doc Quire and Beulah Frances Goins Quire. He retired from Save A Lot, but was known as “The Appliance Guy” for his hobby of working on appliances in his free time.

He is survived by his children Jacquelyn King, Stewart Quire Jr. (Donna), Roy Quire, Kimberly McDowell (Lonnie), Jeff Quire (Tina); sister, Rhoda Hall; and Steve Blackburn Jr., whom he loved like a son. He was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Faye Humphrey Quire; brothers, Leland Quire and Bobby Quire; and by his first wife, Jean R. Blackburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Senior Activity Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

