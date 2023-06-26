Stonnie Brown

Stonnie Brown

Stonnie Brown, age 80, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 21 2023, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 5 p.m. with Rev. Jessie Leonard officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Mr. Brown was born July 5, 1942, in Hartwell, Georgia, to the late James and Queenie Brown. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Brown; and brother, Larry “LJ” Brown. 

To plant a tree in memory of Stonnie Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription