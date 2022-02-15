Sue Allen Sykes, age 83, formerly of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2022, surrounded by family, at the Homeplace in Midway, following an 11.5-year courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Sue resided at the Homeplace for almost 5 years prior to her death. Sue was widowed in 2020 when her beloved husband and best friend of 59 years, Bill Sykes, passed away. 

Sue Sykes pic.jpeg

Sue Allen Sykes

Sue was born and raised in Georgetown, Kentucky, where she graduated from Scott County High School in 1956. Following graduation, she went to work for Kentucky State Government and retired in 1989 after 31 successful years of service.  

Sue was an active member for many years at the South Frankfort Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon for several terms and on various committees.

Sue was faithful in taking care of family; she traveled to Georgetown on weekends before she retired and after to help take care of her mom, who also lived with Alzheimer’s disease for almost 19 years. After her mom passed, she continued to help take care of her dad until he passed. Sue, with Bill’s help, also took care of Sue’s cousin, Charles Allen McDaniel, until Bill passed in 2020.

Sue will long be remembered for her sweet, outgoing, fun-loving personality who was deeply committed to her family, her church and to her many friends. She and Bill were so blessed to have, in addition to their biological families, their Frankfort Country Club family to which they belonged for 40+ years.

She served on the first Board of the Rally for the Cure, which raised funds to support Breast Cancer research. Sue enjoyed playing golf, traveling to a number of places overseas and enjoying years spent vacationing in Florida with special friends. 

Later in life, after Bill’s retirement from Farmers Bank in 1998, they spent many happy winters in Florida up until she started showing signs of Alzheimer’s.  

Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory one sister, Dorothy “Gay” Allen Huntsman (Dana); her sisters-in-law, Sandy Allen, Linda Allen and Pat Allen Sherry; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces/-nephews; and special cousin, Charles Allen McDaniel. 

In addition to her husband and parents, C. Frank Allen and Fenton Sharp Allen, she was predeceased by four siblings, Betty Allen Williams, Charles Franklin Allen Jr., Jackie Allen, and Donald Allen; and her niece, Alice Williams.  

A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Marian Taylor officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday. A private committal service will be held at a later date.   

Livestreaming of the service will be available after 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.

Recommended donations in Sue’s memory may be made to:  Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601; South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., Frankfort, KY  40601; or Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Drive, Lexington, KY 40509. 

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the loving and respectful care given to Sue and family by the management/staff of Homeplace at Midway and to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) Orange Team. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sue Sykes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription