The Mass of Christian burial for Susan Hancock Winans, 88, widow of John Winans, will be noon Friday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Rogers Funeral Home with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Winans died Sunday.

 

