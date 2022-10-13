Sue Carol Hawkins Parris, 84, passed away on October 11, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Kurt Montooth officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Sue Carol Hawkins Parris was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on January 30, 1938, to the late William Elsie Hawkins and Ola Green Hawkins. She retired from Frankfort Independent Schools where she was employed as a bookkeeper in the cafeteria.

