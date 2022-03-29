Sue Ellen McGirt, 52, lost her battle with cancer on March 21, 2022. Sue was born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on October 12, 1969.

Sue McGirt pic.png

Sue McGirt

She graduated from Scotland County High School, then went on to study theatre at UNC-Greensboro and film and animation at Ohio State University. 

Sue lived for new experiences and her family was fortunate to share many of them, including going to New York City to watch Broadway shows, attending the Montreal Film Festival and exploring many museums in Chicago. 

Sue even convinced her brother to attend an adult NASA space camp in Florida — and the rest of us have been regaled with hilarious Space Camp stories ever since. She loved all forms of art and was happiest when she was going to theatre productions and visiting art museums, including one of her favorites, North Carolina Museum of Art. 

As a fan of “MST3K,” Sue was thrilled to have attended the Orlando, Florida, premiere of the “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie” and see its creators talking about their project in person. She liked all kinds of music, but she really savored the Met whenever she could catch it on NPR. 

She welcomed books into her home like good friends and assembled an extraordinary personal library as a result. When it became clear that her nephews loved “The Nutcracker;” she was an enthusiastic audience member for their “Nutcracker” performances whenever she could be, and she faithfully sent them pictures of nutcracker doll figures she spotted in Christmas displays.

Sue will be deeply missed, but remembered always in love and gratitude for the time she shared with us.  

Sue leaves behind her father, Samuel McGirt of Maxton, North Carolina; her mother, Sylvia (Don) Coffey of Frankfort, KY; her brother, Ben (Mindy) McGirt of Frankfort; and her nephews, Ian and Isaac.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Cincinnati https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate or Bluegrass Care Navigators https://www.bgcarenav.org/give in support of their good and compassionate work. 

Services will be held in North Carolina. Memorial details and an opportunity to post condolences for the family are available at https://www.richardbolesfuneralservice.com/obituary/Sue-McGirt.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription