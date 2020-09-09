LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Sue Hannah Gritton Grafton, 81, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Grafton died Tuesday.

