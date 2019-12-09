VERSAILLES — Sue Eastman Mueller, 71, wife of Jerome Mueller, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was born June 1, 1948, in Valpariso, Indiana, to the late Stanley and Betty Levander Eastman.
Sue was an instructional assistant at Simmons Elementary until her retirement.
Including her husband Jerome, Sue is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Mueller, California; a son-in-law, Clement Chin; and a sister, Sheryl Bowen.
A gathering of family and friends will take place 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Woodford County Humane Society.