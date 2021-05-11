Sue Sullivan Guffey, 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born in Anderson County, Kentucky, on March 14, 1948, to the late Jesse T. and Ethel McCall Sullivan. She retired from Webster Electric.  

She is survived by her daughters, Tina Updike, Frankfort, and Tammy Guffey, Frankfort; her brother, David Sullivan, Shelbyville; and her grandchildren, Trinity Updike, Tova Curtsinger, and Taya Curtsinger.  

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Vernon Carpenter will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Brian Warner, Ray Curtsinger, and Wendell Guffey. David Sullivan will serve as an honorary casketbearer. 

Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

