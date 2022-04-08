LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Sue Virginia Doss Kephart, 84, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Kephart died Thursday.

