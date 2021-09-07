LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Sue Young, 63, wife of Jeff Young, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ninevah Christian Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Young died Sunday, Sept. 5.

To plant a tree in memory of Sue Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

