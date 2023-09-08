Susan Allen

Susan Allen, 63, of Hueysville passed away Sunday at Highlands ARH following a long illness. A daughter of the late Rudolph “Doc” and Ella Lee (Noe) Bradley she was born at McDowell August 28, 1959.

Susan grew up in Wayland and attended Allen Central High School where she helped revive the school’s newspaper. From 1984 she worked as an investigative reporter with newspapers in the Floyd-Johnson-Pike County area as well as for The State Journal in Frankfort. She became widely recognized for her vigorous defense and use of open records and open meeting laws under The First Amendment. As a result of her work she was awarded The Society of Professional Journalists’ first place award as well as numerous Kentucky Press Association Awards. As a result of her work she was the 2009 inductee to the University of Kentucky’s Journalism Hall of Fame. She was an advocate for animals, both domestic and wild.

Survivors include daughter, Tiffany Leigh Kaun, of Knoxville, Tennessee; son, Cory, of Pueblo, Colorado; a brother, Sam Bradley, of Wayland; three grandchildren; and husband, Paul, of Hueysville.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

