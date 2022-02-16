Susan Leib Taylor, 72, passed away February 12, 2022.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Taylor; and her parents, Walt and Gen Leib.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Harris (Jim) of Greenburg, PA.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Tokens of remembrance are suggested to L.I.F.E. House for Animals Help Fund, 14 Fido Court, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

