Susan McNees

Susan McNees

Susan Lynn Barlow McNees, age 61, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Deacon Mike Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Friday. 

Mrs. McNees was born in Frankfort on March 4, 1961, to the late Ben Barlow Jr. and Mary Catherine Dowling Barlow. She retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Natural Resources after 25 years of service. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Mrs. McNees loved gardening and cross-stitching and her pets. She was an avid University of Kentucky sports and Elvis Presley fan. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription