Services for Susan “Mimi” Popp, 74, wife of Bennie Wayne Popp, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research (www.stjude.org) or to Shriners Hospital (www.shrinerschildrens.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Popp died Sunday, Nov. 20.

