Susan Parrish Walpert Reed was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Elmo and Mildred Cleveland Parrish on April 8, 1940. She passed away peacefully on November 19, 2021 at the Heartford Hospice House in Owensboro, Kentucky, with her family by her side.

Susan Parrish Walpert Reed.jpg

Susan Parrish Walpert Reed

Susan worked as an executive secretary in the Dept. of Commerce for many years, before moving on to work as the head secretary at the newly established Elkhorn Elementary School and then at Hearn Elementary School.

She later worked as a secretary for the Frankfort Parks & Recreation Dept., from which she retired after many years. Susan lived most of her life in Frankfort until she moved to Owensboro in 2018 to be closer to her two children.

Susan was a member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed bridge, ceramics, being on the river with her family, dining out with her friends, and had a great love for all animals. She had three lifelong friends who met once a week for lunch — Bobbi Gabbard, Sue Tutt, and Mae Belle Phipps — who will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Susan was married to the late Frank Walpert and later to Bill Reed, who also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her two loving children, Marcy E. Walpert (Diana) and James Franklin Walpert, both of Owensboro; a sister, Martha Parrish Calvert of Greenville, South Carolina; and a brother, Jim Parrish (Charlotte) of Frankfort; as well as two nephews, a step-daughter, and her beloved cat, Patches.

Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, with visitation preceding at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Susan's memory to The Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303, or to the Alzheimer's Association.

An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

