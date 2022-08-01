Dorothy Ann “Susie” Smith Dempsey, 64, passed away on July 30, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday.

Dempsey pic.jpg

Susie Dempsey

Susie was born on March 11, 1958, to the late Ralph Thomas Smith and Betty Jane Lewis Smith. She retired from the Franklin County School Systems. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription