Susie Mae Ethington passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the age of 90 years old. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dylan Quinn officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

Susie Ethington pic.jpeg

Susie Ethington

Mrs. Ethington was born on Monday, May 9, 1932, to the late Silas and Myrtle Floyd. 

